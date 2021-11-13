Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

