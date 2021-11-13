ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $217.65 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $191.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

