Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report sales of $466.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.33 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.