Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report sales of $466.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.33 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.