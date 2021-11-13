Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.52

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $24.95. Primoris Services shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

