Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

