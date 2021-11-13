Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Absolute Software Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$39.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

