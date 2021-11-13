Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

