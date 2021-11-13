Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

VLPNY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

