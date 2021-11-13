Scotiabank Upgrades WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) to “Outperform”

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

WLYYF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.