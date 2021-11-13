Scotiabank Lowers TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.71.

TMXXF opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

