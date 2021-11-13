Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.