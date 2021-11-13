Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

