Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

EVLO opened at $10.26 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $548.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

