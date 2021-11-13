Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.
EVLO opened at $10.26 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $548.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
