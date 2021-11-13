Citigroup Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $28.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

WW stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. WW International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,429,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

