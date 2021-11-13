New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

