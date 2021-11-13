NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $77.78 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

