John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNZS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311. John Menzies has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

