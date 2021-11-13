Evercore ISI Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $342.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $364.00 to $342.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

