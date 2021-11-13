Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 1273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

