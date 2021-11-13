Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO opened at $79.85 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.