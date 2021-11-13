Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ShotSpotter in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $36.46 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,823.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

