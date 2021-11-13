Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

