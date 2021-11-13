Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

