Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

