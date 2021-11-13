WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,190 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,109 ($14.49) on Wednesday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 715.21 ($9.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,116.50 ($14.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,003.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 986.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

