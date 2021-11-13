AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

