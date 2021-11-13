Bank of America Downgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Neutral

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

