Benchmark Initiates Coverage on TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TMC opened at $3.31 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
