Benchmark Initiates Coverage on TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMC opened at $3.31 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TMC the metals stock. Loews Corp purchased a new position in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,543,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000. Loews Corp owned about 0.58% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

