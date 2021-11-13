Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

