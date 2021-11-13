Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.74. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 271 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

