Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.05. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 35,595 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

