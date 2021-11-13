Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.77. Agora shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 3,632 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of -0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 226.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agora by 563.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agora by 554.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

