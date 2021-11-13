Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 13,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,593% compared to the average daily volume of 774 call options.

IEP opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.06 and a beta of 0.97. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.