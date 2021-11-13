Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.64. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 53,017 shares changing hands.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 73.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 1,117,636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

