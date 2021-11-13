Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $17.28 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

In other news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 350.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 70.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 109,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

