Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. adidas has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.