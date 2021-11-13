TELUS’s (T) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.17.

Shares of T opened at C$29.02 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$24.33 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47. The firm has a market cap of C$39.50 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 133.06%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

