Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$157.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on X. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$153.71.

TSE:X opened at C$134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

