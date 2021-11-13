Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $67.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $989.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

