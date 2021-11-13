Cormark Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.44.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$18.57.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

