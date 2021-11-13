Cormark Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.44.
Shares of PVG stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$18.57.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
