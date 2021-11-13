Raymond James Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

