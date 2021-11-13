BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$178.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

WSPOF opened at $144.51 on Thursday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

