William Blair Comments on Xometry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xometry in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

XMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.91. Xometry has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

