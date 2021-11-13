Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Issued By William Blair

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $431.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

