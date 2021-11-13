Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

