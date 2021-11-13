MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.76

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 1173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

