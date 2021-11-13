National Bank Financial Trims MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Target Price to C$3.00

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MAVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MAVBF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

