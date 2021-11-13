SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCBGF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

