Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

