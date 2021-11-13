Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

